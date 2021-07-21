261,264 Shares in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Purchased by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 261,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of ACE Convergence Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACEV. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $12,203,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,899,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 423.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 469,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 379,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

