$27.86 Million in Sales Expected for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report sales of $27.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.30 million and the lowest is $26.64 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $21.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $105.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.23 million to $106.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.93 million, with estimates ranging from $106.16 million to $110.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTT. upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.24 million, a PE ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

