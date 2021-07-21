281,747 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NVSAU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

