$286.72 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $286.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.74 million and the highest is $290.57 million. GDS reported sales of $189.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

GDS stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 1.03. GDS has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 597.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

