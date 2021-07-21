292,118 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 292,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 3.42% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $740,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLRM stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

