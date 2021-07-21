$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to report $30.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $31.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $121.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%.

ALTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $761.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.93. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Altabancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

