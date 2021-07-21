300,000 Shares in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,685,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,514,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,780,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,433,000.

SCLEU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

