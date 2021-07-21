300,000 Shares in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 2.47% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

FINM stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.69. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

