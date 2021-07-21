302,511 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,011,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after buying an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 96,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,311. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

