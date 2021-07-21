$308.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report sales of $308.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.40 million and the lowest is $305.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,092. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

