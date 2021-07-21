309,308 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 309,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Discovery by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Discovery by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

