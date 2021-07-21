322,907 Shares in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 322,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

