$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $33.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $32.53 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIXT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MIXT opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.64. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $328.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

