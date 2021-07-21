332,630 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 332,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCAHU. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $34,651,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $20,790,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $19,800,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $16,830,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth $14,850,000.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Shares of LCAHU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCAHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.