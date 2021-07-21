35,555 Shares in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eargo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Eargo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eargo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.05. 2,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87. Eargo, Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 126,536 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $7,145,487.92. Insiders have sold 918,488 shares of company stock valued at $48,874,289 over the last ninety days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.