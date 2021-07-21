379,659 Shares in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 379,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Powered Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $5,349,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $4,413,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:POW opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

