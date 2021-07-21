38,703 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after acquiring an additional 350,918 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

