$462.23 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to announce $462.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $472.00 million. Koppers reported sales of $436.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE KOP opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $626.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Koppers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.