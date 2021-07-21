$463.69 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report sales of $463.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.90 million and the lowest is $455.18 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $400.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,095.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AIMC opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

