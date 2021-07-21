$476.59 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report $476.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $428.00 million. Ares Management posted sales of $326.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $3,456,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 240,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 31.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

