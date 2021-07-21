4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Position Cut by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,378 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.66% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.