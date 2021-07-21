$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 300,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 243.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $986,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

