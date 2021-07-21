$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.43 billion. Truist Financial posted sales of $5.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.92 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 300,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 243.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 34,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $986,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.