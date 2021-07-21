$51.57 Million in Sales Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce sales of $51.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.70 million. ACM Research reported sales of $39.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $224.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $307.05 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $321.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

