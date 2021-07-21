$510.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post sales of $510.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.60 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2,176.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $7,583,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $3,689,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $112.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.