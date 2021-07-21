$557.10 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to post sales of $557.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $761.21 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 324,377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UWM in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWMC opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. UWM has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

