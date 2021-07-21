56,300 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,803,000 after buying an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Edison International stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

