$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post sales of $630,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $800,000.00. Heat Biologics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,055.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HTBX opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,888,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heat Biologics by 112.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

