$687.68 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report $687.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.00 million and the highest is $712.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $545.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after purchasing an additional 973,357 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,302,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

