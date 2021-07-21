69,077 Shares in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Procure Space ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procure Space ETF by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UFO stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

