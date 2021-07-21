7,049 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.