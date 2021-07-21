72,027 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $985,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 185.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

