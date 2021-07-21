8,157,292 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,157,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,562,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 11.6% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Coupang at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,150,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.92. 45,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

