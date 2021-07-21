8PAY (8PAY) Hits Market Cap of $235,805.49

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 40% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market cap of $235,805.49 and $278,447.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00037687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00104132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00143090 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,194.73 or 1.00693222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

