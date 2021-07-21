8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 9,931 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 9,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $248,572.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 10,016 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $254,907.20.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dejan Deklich sold 14,023 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $389,418.71.

On Friday, June 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,502 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $39,322.36.

On Monday, June 21st, Dejan Deklich sold 2,817 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $73,157.49.

On Monday, April 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of 8X8 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 844,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,108. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.50.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

