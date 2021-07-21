8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Tops One Day Volume of $7,486.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $700,074.18 and $7,486.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001317 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000928 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

