900,000 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Acquired by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 6.45% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,505,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $21,601,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $14,678,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $13,483,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at about $12,314,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CFIV stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,991. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.