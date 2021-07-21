984,693 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Purchased by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 984,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSDAU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

MSDAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 6,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

