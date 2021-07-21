A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $556.51

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 556.51 ($7.27) and last traded at GBX 554 ($7.24), with a volume of 18160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544 ($7.11).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market cap of £621.76 million and a P/E ratio of 31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 526.85.

In other news, insider Mark Allen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £51,700 ($67,546.38). Insiders purchased 10,084 shares of company stock worth $5,214,800 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

