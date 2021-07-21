AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAR had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 381,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,726. AAR has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31.

AIR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

