AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 10,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.