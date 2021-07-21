AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ELUXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.
OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 10,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
