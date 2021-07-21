AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SKFRY stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,129. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

