AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $$24.63 during midday trading on Wednesday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.