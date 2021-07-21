Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.13. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 70,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.04 million and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

