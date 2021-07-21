Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0626 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

