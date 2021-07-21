Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 139,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Stephens upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,872,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $13,648,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,980,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

