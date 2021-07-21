ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 2.3%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.71. 1,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,951,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.