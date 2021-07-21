Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

