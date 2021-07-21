Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.96. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.79, with a volume of 24,479 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadian Timber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.00. The firm has a market cap of C$296.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$25.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.21%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

