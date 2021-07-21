ACCO Brands (ACCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.00%. On average, analysts expect ACCO Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

