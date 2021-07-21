Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Accor SA (EPA:AC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €29.67 ($34.91). Accor shares last traded at €28.91 ($34.01), with a volume of 1,284,722 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of €32.48.

About Accor (EPA:AC)

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

